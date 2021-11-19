VIBE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,864.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $21,864.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00224451 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

