Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE VSCO opened at $57.91 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

