Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

