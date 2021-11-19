Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Gap Down to $39.50

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $35.69. Victory Capital shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 2,304 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

