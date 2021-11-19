View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of VIEW stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. View has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.31.
View Company Profile
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
