View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. View has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,003,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of View by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of View by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 643,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of View by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,460,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of View by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,044,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

