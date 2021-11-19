Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

