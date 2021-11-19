Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $17,757,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.