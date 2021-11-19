Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Shares of CI stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.09. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

