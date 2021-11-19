Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $270.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

