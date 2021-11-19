Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

