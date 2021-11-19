Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,663,000 after buying an additional 344,660 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 444.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

