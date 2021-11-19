Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) recently:

11/12/2021 – Viking Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Viking Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Viking Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/29/2021 – Viking Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/29/2021 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

9/29/2021 – Viking Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 19,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,536. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,785 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

