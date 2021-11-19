Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vipshop stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Vipshop worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

