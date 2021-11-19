Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,747 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LZ opened at $19.26 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

