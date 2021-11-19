Virtu Financial LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.