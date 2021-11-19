VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $138.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Shares of VMW opened at $120.31 on Monday. VMware has a 1 year low of $120.05 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

