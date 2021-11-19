Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.18.

VRM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,524. Vroom has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vroom stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Vroom worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

