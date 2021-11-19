Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $14.75. Vtex shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 3,783 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,533,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

