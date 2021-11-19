Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $198.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,185 shares of company stock worth $20,155,112. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

