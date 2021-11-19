Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jason P. Teter Sells 1,390 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:VMC opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.54. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.65.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
