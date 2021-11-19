Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jason P. Teter Sells 1,390 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:VMC opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.54. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

