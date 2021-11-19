W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $494.22

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $494.22 and last traded at $489.92, with a volume of 123606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.47 and a 200 day moving average of $443.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

