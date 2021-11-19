Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNC. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

WNC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.19. 9,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

