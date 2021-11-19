Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40 EPS.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,963. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21. The firm has a market cap of $396.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

