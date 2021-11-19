Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.38.

Shares of WRBY opened at $54.16 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 242,924 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.41 per share, for a total transaction of $13,217,494.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,483,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

