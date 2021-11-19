Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

