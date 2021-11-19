Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.36 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $441,235.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

