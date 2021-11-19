Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 1,464 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.73. 19,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,444. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

