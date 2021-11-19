Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.26. 24,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,000. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.26.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

