Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.58. 1,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,301. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

