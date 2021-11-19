Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 834,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,351,000 after acquiring an additional 186,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.73. 10,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,737. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

