Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 2,542 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $258.18. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,956. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $211.29 and a one year high of $266.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.94 and its 200 day moving average is $251.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

