Webster Bank N. A. Sells 477 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $406.17. 47,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $406.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.68. The company has a market cap of $428.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

