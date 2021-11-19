Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

