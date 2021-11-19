Wedbush Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $630.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.10.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $531.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.