Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after buying an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $94.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70.

