Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 40.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 70.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

