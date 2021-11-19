Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.