Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IPAY stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28.

