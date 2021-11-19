Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -202.49 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,736,386. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

