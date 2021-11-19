Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,479 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.05 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

