Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

Vonovia (ETR: VNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/9/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/4/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/19/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/11/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/11/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/27/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/22/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/21/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €54.72 ($64.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99. Vonovia SE has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($71.72).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

