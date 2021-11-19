Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $233.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.69. 29,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

