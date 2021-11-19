Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Dropbox worth $55,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,820,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 509,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.