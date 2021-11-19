Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $53.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,422 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $53,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

