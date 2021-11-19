Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $59.87 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $59,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
RBC Bearings stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.37.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.