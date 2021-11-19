Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $59.87 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,133 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $59,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

