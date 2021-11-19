Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westaim had a net margin of 265.70% and a return on equity of 7.91%.
Shares of WEDXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,131. Westaim has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
About Westaim
