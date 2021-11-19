Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westaim had a net margin of 265.70% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Shares of WEDXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,131. Westaim has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

