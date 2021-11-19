Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EHI stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

