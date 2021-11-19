Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $5.43.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
