Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of HIO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 161,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $5.43.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
