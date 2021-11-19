Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:IGI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. 16,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,149. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
