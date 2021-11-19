Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:IGI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.18. 16,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,149. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

